Local News Card skimmers found in popular Sudbury grocery store Skimmers were found on two self-checkout pin pads at Sudbury Farms on Boston Post Road, Roche Bros. said.

Card skimming devices were found on Christmas Eve at Sudbury Farms grocery store on Boston Post Road in Sudbury.

The skimmers were located on two of the self-checkout pin pads at the store, which is owned by Roche Bros. The company said it immediately worked to “secure” all registers at all its locations. Roche Bros. operates 20 grocery stores throughout greater Boston.

The company also contacted police and launched an investigation to determine the “nature and scope” of the activity, according to a release.

Roche Bros. determined that the Sudbury Farms location in Sudbury was the only store where skimmers were found. Customers who shopped at the store on or before Dec. 24 may have been impacted. Roche Bros. said that the company has not received confirmation that any customer data was compromised.

Roche Bros. representatives did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Sudbury Police confirmed that they did receive a report regarding the skimmers on Sunday, but there have been no follow-up reports made by potential victims. An investigation is ongoing.

“Roche Bros. has strong policies in place to protect against these types of incidents, including conducting multiple security checks daily on our registers. Roche Bros. is committed to protecting the confidentiality and security of our customers’ information and are issuing a press release to try and reach affected and potentially affected customers who we are not able to specifically identify,” Roche Bros. CEO Kevin Barner said in a statement Sunday.

Skimmers are devices attached to places where credit cards are used that can easily steal information from a card. The FBI estimates that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year. Tips on how to spot and avoid skimmers can be found online.

Earlier this month, skimmers were found at a Market Basket in Chelsea. Five Market Basket locations were targeted last month in Haverhill, Somerville, and Reading, and Nashua, New Hampshire. Authorities said those incidents may be connected. Skimmers were found at 7-11 locations in Boston about a year ago.