Local News Man in his 70s dies days after Newton house fire Investigators determined the fire was started by a faulty lamp.

A Newton man in his 70s who was injured in a house fire earlier this month has died from his injuries, authorities said.

“On behalf of the Newton Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family who lost a loved one,” Newton Fire Chief Gregory Gentile said in a press release from the state’s Department of Fire Services. “This is a terrible loss for them and for the community, especially during the holiday season. I want to remind all our residents just how important it is to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, especially for older adults.”

Advertisement:

On Dec. 13, firefighters responded to a single family home on Allen Avenue for a structure fire. One resident of the home escaped safely, but another, who had limited mobility, was injured and had to be carried out by firefighters, authorities said.

That occupant died from his injuries on Saturday, according to the release. A firefighter who helped rescue him was also hospitalized but it now recovering.

The Newton Fire Department, Newton Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the blaze. They found that it was likely started by a faulty lamp that began malfunctioning well before the fire began, the release said.

“Electrical events like this one are historically the third leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts,” State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said in the release. “If you have an appliance that’s arcing, sparking, or smoking, unplug it right away if you can do so safely, and call 9-1-1 for help. Having your home’s electrical system inspected by a licensed professional every 10 years can identify problems before they become emergencies.”