Police searching for missing South Boston teen

Police are searching for a missing South Boston teen.
Jared Rodriguez, 15, was last seen at about 11 p.m. Monday in the area of 12 Patterson Way in South Boston, Boston police said.
He is known to frequent the Boys & Girls Club on W. 6th St. Rodriguez is autistic, according to police.
Rodriguez is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, standing 5-feet-5-inches and weighing 120 pounds, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black American Eagle jacket.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 contact BPD detectives at 617-343-4742. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
