A merry Christmas for Southie business after community comes out following theft

Colleen Dunleavy, left, works on a bouquet for a customer at the Bloom Bar at Love Child in South Boston in 2021. Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe Staff, File

South Boston neighbors rallied around a small business following a shoplifting incident on Friday, leading to record-breaking sales and what the owners described as a “Hallmark Christmas movie” moment.

In a post on Instagram, the owners of Love Child — a shop that sells alcohol, home decor, and flowers — explained that the “absolute roller coaster of emotions” began with a theft on Friday night.

According to a Boston Police Department spokesperson, a teenage girl in a blue surgical mask entered the store and ran out with three liter-sized bottles of Tito’s Handmade Vodka. The girl, believed to be about 14 to 16 years old, allegedly hopped on a red moped with a young man and fled toward the Broadway T station.

Officers responded to the 364 West Broadway store around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, the Boston police spokesperson said. Their investigation is ongoing.

Cocktail mixers and tools are displayed at Love Child in South Boston in 2021. – Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe Staff, File

Owner Colleen Dunleavy and her husband were about to eat dinner at nearby Capo when Dunleavy got a call about the theft and rushed out. Unbeknownst to her, Southie native Mark Rooney — who was sitting nearby and chatted with the couple earlier — overheard what happened and took it upon himself to rally the neighborhood.

“Like you reading this, I felt / feel so bad,” Rooney wrote on Facebook. “For those of us who grew up here, if a neighbor was in need, we all responded.”

He announced his plans to stop by Love Child on Saturday to make a purchase, adding, “Whether it’s tomorrow, or sometime in the near future, I ask that you do the same.”

Rooney’s post quickly made the rounds on social media, and Southie showed up.

According to the Instagram post, Love Child — which started out in 2020 — marked its busiest day ever on Saturday as community members stopped by to show their support.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for this support,” the owners wrote on Instagram. “It is the best demonstration of community that we have ever experienced.”

In a follow-up post, they acknowledged they’re still reeling from the aftermath of the theft.

“However, what has transpired since Friday night has been best example of restoring faith in humanity and a wonderful reminder of the love that the South Boston community has for each other,” they added. “We promise to pay forward the love and support we are feeling right now.”