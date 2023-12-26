Local News Wrong-way drunk driver kills two in Somerset on Christmas night, police say A New York man faces a variety of charges for allegedly causing the fatal crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge in Somerset.

Two people died and another was seriously injured after an intoxicated wrong-way driver crashed into their vehicles in Somerset late Christmas night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded to the westbound side of Veterans Memorial Bridge, which is part of Route 6, at 11:10 p.m. Monday night. They were joined by Somerset police and firefighters.

Through an investigation, police determined that a 2023 Land Rover SUV with a New York registration was being driven the wrong way on that part of the highway. The Land Rover struck two vehicles traveling westbound, a 2019 Honda Accord sedan with two occupants and a 2014 Infiniti QX50 SUV with three occupants, police said. Six people were brought to local hospitals.

A 73-year-old Dighton man and a teenage male were pronounced deceased at a hospital. The man was driving the Infinity, and the teen was riding in the back seat. A 68-year-old Dighton woman was riding in the front passenger seat. She suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition at a hospital. Their names are not yet being released.

Two young adult women from Taunton were traveling in the Honda. They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Land Rover was identified as Adam M. Gauthier, 41, of New York City, according to police. He is hospitalized in Rhode Island with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are guarding him. He faces charges including motor vehicle homicide while under the influence; manslaughter, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and wrong-way operation on a state highway. An investigation is ongoing.

Both westbound lanes of the bridge in Somerset were closed for four hours, police said.