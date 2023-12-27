Local News 70-year-old dies near Wellesley College Police responded to a footpath near Wellesley College Wednesday morning. A 70-year-old died near Wellesley College Wednesday. Wellesley Police

A 70-year-old died near Wellesley College Wednesday morning.

Wellesley Police received a 911 call at 9:15 a.m. reporting an unconscious person on Central Street near Weston Road. Officers responded and found the person next to a Wellesley College walking path in a slightly wooded area, police said.

The person who reported the incident was performing CPR at the scene when officers arrived. Police continued to perform CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

The person was pronounced dead on scene. Their identity is not being released at this time, police said. Officials do not believe the victim had any connection to Wellesley College.

An investigation is being conducted by Wellesley Police, State Police, and Wellesley College Police.

“This type of investigation occurs whenever there is an untimely death and is a normal procedure,” Wellesley Police said in a statement.