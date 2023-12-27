Local News Card skimmers found at 4 more Roche Bros. locations Outposts of the grocery store chain in Needham, Natick, Sudbury, Weston, and Wellesley have been targeted. Self-checkout registers at the Kendall Square location of Brothers Marketplace, operated by Roche Bros. David L. Ryan/Boston Globe

More card skimmers have been found at Roche Bros. grocery stores across the MetroWest area. The chain first said its Sudbury Farms location in Sudbury had been targeted earlier this week.

Roche Bros. said Tuesday that skimmers had also been found at Sudbury Farms in Needham, Brothers Marketplace in Weston, and Roche Bros. locations in Wellesley and Natick. The skimmers were all found on self-checkout registers.

Skimmers are devices attached to places where credit cards are used that can easily steal information from a card. The FBI estimates that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year. Tips on how to spot and avoid skimmers can be found online.

On Sunday, a worker “noticed an inconsistency in one of the self-checkout lanes at the Sudbury Farms, Sudbury store,” the company said. Two skimmers were found at the store.

“Roche Bros. Supermarkets immediately took steps to secure all registers at all stores and upon deeper inspection over the holiday break credit card skimmers were found on self-checkouts at 4 more locations,” the company said in a statement.

Roche Bros. is warning that customers who shopped at any of these locations and used the self-checkout registers on or before Dec. 24 could be impacted. The company has not yet received confirmation that any customer data has been compromised.