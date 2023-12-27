Local News Children hospitalized after van crashes into Foxborough YMCA day care Police said four children were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. A driver of a van crashed into a YMCA building in Foxborough, sending four children to the hospital. Courtesy of Foxborough Police Department

Four children in day care Tuesday were sent to the hospital after a van crashed into the Foxborough YMCA building at about 4:30 p.m., police said in a statement on Facebook.

A photo shared by the Foxborough Police Department showed a white van lodged into the structure. WHDH reports that the vehicle drove over a curb and a traffic barrier — which likely helped slow it down — before hitting the part of the building where the day care was housed.

The four children had nonlife-threatening injuries, mostly due to glass that shattered when the van drove into a glass wall, police said.

Police Chief Michael Grace told the news outlet that given the extent of the injuries, “it could have been worse.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the children had been released from the hospital as of Wednesday morning. There were reportedly five children at the YMCA day care, at 67 Mechanic St., at the time of the crash.

According to reports, the driver of the van worked for Amego, a company that provides services for individuals with autism.

At the time of the wreck, the driver was reportedly dropping off a woman who had a swim class at the center.

“The operator of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators,” police said on Facebook.

Amego COO Bethany McCann said both their employee and the client in the van were not injured during the crash.

“We are concerned about the families of the injured,” McCann said. “It’s just a really unfortunate incident.”

YMCA officials said they could not comment on the incident at this time because it was an ongoing investigation.