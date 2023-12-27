Local News Small earthquake detected off Rockport The U.S. Geological Survey received four reports of the earthquake being felt in Gloucester, Peabody, Rockport, and Rochester, New Hampshire.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.3 earthquake in the Atlantic Ocean off the North Shore on Tuesday afternoon.

The small earthquake hit east of Rockport at 1:24 p.m., according to the USGS.

The agency received four reports of the earthquake being felt in Gloucester, Peabody, Rockport, and Rochester, New Hampshire. All four reports rated the incident as II on the intensity scale, meaning any shaking was weak. A fifth reporter from Georgetown rated the incident as I on the scale, meaning they did not experience any shaking. No one reported any damage.

On Friday night, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake lightly rumbled Concord, New Hampshire, with more than 900 reports rating the incident I to III on the intensity scale with little to no shaking, according to the USGS.