Local News Man shot to death in Lawrence bar identified Edward Javier-Perez, 29, was fatally wounded in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Authorities have identified Edward Javier-Perez as the 29-year-old man shot and killed in a Lawrence bar early on Christmas Eve.

Lawrence police responded to Energy Lounge at 459 Broadway around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday and found Javier-Perez suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Javier-Perez was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Lawrence Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are still investigating the shooting, according to the press release. The DA’s office has not announced any arrests.

In a statement posted to its social media accounts Sunday, Energy Lounge said its staff is cooperating with the investigation and emphasized the bar’s “commitment and responsibility to ensure a safe and healthy environment in our establishment.”

“Energy Lounge deeply regrets the human loss and we send our most sincere condolences and prayers to the victim’s relatives,” the bar said. “We accompany them in their pain.”