Local News Police respond to fake shooting call at Mayor Wu’s home on Christmas In a hoax call, someone told police that they shot their wife inside the building where Mayor Michelle Wu lives in Roslindale. Mayor Michelle Wu. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe

Boston Police officers responded to a fake report of a shooting at Mayor Michelle Wu’s house on Christmas.

At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, a BPD officer “on the mayor detail” in Roslindale received a report from a dispatcher about a shooting inside a nearby residence, according to a police report obtained by Boston.com.

The caller had told police that he had come home to find his wife cheating on him, so he “shot her and tied her up,” according to the report. The officer told the dispatcher that no shots had been heard from her spot on the street.

Advertisement:

The officer walked to the residence where the shooting purportedly happened while waiting for other officers to arrive. They spoke to residents of the building who confirmed that there was no shooting and that everyone inside was fine. Officers checked the perimeter of the house before leaving, according to the report.

The address listed on the report matches a two-family home known to be the residence of Wu, Boston 25 News reported. The hoax call referenced a shooting in the unit Wu does not live in.

Wu confirmed and responded to the incident in an interview with WBUR.

“For better or worse, my family are a bit used to it by now, and we have a good system with the department,” she told the station. “When there are true emergencies that happen and there are resources being deployed in this way, it is concerning.”