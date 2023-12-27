Young mother found dead in Lawrence from apparent homicide

Newsletter Signup
Authorities are investigating an “apparent homicide” after a young woman was reportedly found unresponsive in a Lawrence home Tuesday morning.
Around 7:48 a.m., Lawrence police received a request for a well-being check for someone in a basement apartment located at 243 Salem St., the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. The individual was unresponsive upon officers’ arrival and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
The DA’s office did not provide any further details about the circumstances surrounding the death.
Family members have since identified the woman as Diomaris Mejia, a 21-year-old mother of two. Mejia’s family told Boston 25 News that the young woman moved to Massachusetts from the Dominican Republic about a year ago.
Authorities have not named any suspects in the case, but Mejia’s family told Boston 25 that she was in a “troubled” relationship.
In a joint statement with acting Lawrence Police Chief William Castro, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said investigators “do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.” Detectives with the Lawrence Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating.
