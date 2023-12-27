Local News Young mother found dead in Lawrence from apparent homicide Authorities haven't named any suspects but said they believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Authorities are investigating an “apparent homicide” after a young woman was reportedly found unresponsive in a Lawrence home Tuesday morning.

Around 7:48 a.m., Lawrence police received a request for a well-being check for someone in a basement apartment located at 243 Salem St., the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. The individual was unresponsive upon officers’ arrival and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The DA’s office did not provide any further details about the circumstances surrounding the death.

Family members have since identified the woman as Diomaris Mejia, a 21-year-old mother of two. Mejia’s family told Boston 25 News that the young woman moved to Massachusetts from the Dominican Republic about a year ago.

Authorities have not named any suspects in the case, but Mejia’s family told Boston 25 that she was in a “troubled” relationship.

In a joint statement with acting Lawrence Police Chief William Castro, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said investigators “do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.” Detectives with the Lawrence Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

Family IDs victim found dead in apparent homicide in Lawrence as 21-year-old Diomaris Mejia. Loved ones say she was a mother of two who moved to MA from Dominican Republic a year ago. Police have not identified suspect but family says she was in troubled relationship #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/QijDVJtQAK — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) December 27, 2023