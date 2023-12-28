Local News New images show suspect in investigation of ‘incendiary device’ outside Concord, N.H., café A suspicious device was found outside Teatotaller Café in Concord earlier this year. The café has been targeted by right-wing extremists for its drag shows.

The man in the photo released by police appears to be wearing a light blue Pink Floyd sweatshirt, a pink baseball cap, and beige pants. He has a beard and glasses.

Concord Police said the man is likely associated with a 2012-2016 blue/dark blue Honda Pilot. Anyone with relevant information should contact Concord Police at 603-225-8600. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100, or online at concordregionalcrimeline.com.

CPD is looking for assistance in identifying this individual, likely associated w/ a 2012-2016 blue/dark blue Honda Pilot. This is in reference to an ongoing investigation into an incendiary device that was placed outside Teatotaller on 3/25/23.

Release: https://t.co/RGJnmuhnBw pic.twitter.com/05Cxv6fUHE — Concord NH Police Department (@ConcordPolice) December 27, 2023

Police and firefighters were dispatched to Teatotaller Café, located at 2 Capital Plaza, on March 25 at 8 p.m. for reports of a suspicious device. They found a device and determined that it was “a smoke style device.”

Over the summer, Teatotaller was targeted by the neo-Nazi group NSC-131 over the café’s decision to host drag shows and drag queen story hours. A group of masked people gathered outside Teatotaller in June, displaying the Nazi salute, chanting, and banging on the glass.

Owner Emmett Soldati told Boston.com at the time that the café is “proud to be NH’s queer hipster oasis” and that the presence of the hate group “[has] not and will not deter us from continuing to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all Granite Staters to be proud of and recognize they belong here.”

The café has also been the focus of The Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist group. Members handed out pamphlets in Concord ahead of a drag queen story hour, accusing the café of “stealing the innocence of our children,” The Boston Globe reported. The Proud Boys members did not show up to protest the event.

Teatotaller has been hosting drag queen story hour events for about six years, and only started receiving threats and harassment related to them after the events became politicized by conservatives nationally in the last few years, Soldati told the Globe.

The café recently hosted a “Ghosts of Christmas” drag performance, and a story hour with drag performer Juicy Garland is scheduled for Jan. 21. These story hours occur monthly.