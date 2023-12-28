Local News Two teens killed in shooting near Lynn gas station Wednesday's fatal shooting came just one day after three people were seriously injured at a Lynn shopping center.

Two teenagers were shot and killed near a gas station in Lynn Wednesday night, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 10:21 p.m. near 10 Camden St., the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release. Lynn police arrived at the scene and found two people — a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man — suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the DA’s office.

Both were rushed to North Shore Medical Center, and the 16-year-old was pronounced dead in the emergency room, according to the press release. The 19-year-old later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Officials have not publicly identified either teen, nor have they announced any arrests.

“We offer condolences to the families of the two victims in last night’s shooting and we will offer support to the school communities grieving these losses,” Lynn Mayor Jared C. Nicholson said in a statement.

Wednesday’s incident came just one day after three people were seriously injured in a shooting at a Pizza Hut on State Street in Lynn. The DA’s office said Thursday that the victims — who were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital — now appear to be in stable condition.

“We appreciate our law enforcement team for all their intensive efforts over the last two days,” Nicholson said. “This violence is devastating, infuriating, and utterly unacceptable. We will respond with increased police presence as needed and renewed urgency and clarity in our efforts for peace, justice, and a safer community.”

Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker noted that the holiday weekend brought a rise in gun violence to Lynn, adding that authorities are “working closely with [his] office to bring those responsible to justice.”

In a statement, he emphasized officials’ commitment to “exhausting every possible resource in an effort to interrupt this pattern of senseless violence.”

Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy urged anyone with information on either of the shootings to contact investigators at 781-477-3190.

“Based on our investigation to this point, we believe that these are targeted attacks, and we ask for the public’s help,” he said.