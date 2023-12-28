Local News Worcester man dies after being crushed by tractor-trailer Pablo Franciso Otano Aponte, 28, appears to have died in a "tragic accident," officials said.

A Worcester man died Wednesday after a 90,000-pound tractor-trailer fell onto him while he was working on it.

Pablo Franciso Otano Aponte, 28, died, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. An initial investigation found that the incident appears to be an accident.

First responders were called to 4400 Computer Drive in Westborough around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an injured worker. They found Aponte trapped under a 53-foot trailer from a tractor-trailer that was filled with water bottles. Aponte was a mechanic who was working on a “landing gear” on the trailer, WCVB reported.

Authorities recognized that Aponte “was deceased with non-viable injuries,” and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Westborough Fire Chief Patrick Purcell told the station. Aponte was trapped under the trailer for an “extensive” amount of time.