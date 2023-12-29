Boston police ask for help identifying men in connection with Christmas stabbing

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people of interest in a stabbing that happened downtown on Christmas Day.
The Boston Police Department shared two photos of the suspects on Friday, describing them as white men of medium build. Investigators are looking to identify both men in connection with an early morning stabbing on Tremont Street.
According to police, the incident happened around 2:13 a.m. near 279 Tremont St., the address for the Royale nightclub. Officers arrived at the scene and found one person suffering from stab wounds, a Boston police spokesperson said.
The injured individual was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the spokesperson. Boston police haven’t made any arrests in the case so far, he added.
Boston police have asked anyone with information on the incident to contact detectives at 617-343-4571. Community members can also make tips anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
