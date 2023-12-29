Local News Dover father, mother, and teenage daughter found dead in home Police responded to 8 Wilson's Way Thursday night. Police are investigating three deaths on Wilson’s Way in Dover. Suzanne Kreiter / The Boston Globe

Livestream via NBC10 Boston

A Dover father, mother, and their teenage daughter were found dead in their home Thursday night, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

Dover Police received a 911 call just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday from a family member who had stopped by the home to check on the family. Police then responded to the residence at 8 Wilson’s Way.

Officers found a man, a woman, and their teenage daughter dead in the home, officials said.

The investigation is at “a very preliminary stage,” Morrissey’s office said, but officials believe the incident did not involve any outside party. The evidence points to this being a “deadly incident of domestic violence,” they said. There is not believed to be any ongoing danger to the Dover community.

Advertisement:

The family members’ names have not been released, as their relatives are still being notified. Officials said more information could be made available by mid-day on Friday. A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Dover Police Department.

The property at 8 Wilson’s Way is a massive, 19,000-square-foot estate with 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, according to a listing on Redfin, a real estate site.

An investigation is ongoing. State Police, Dover Police, and others worked throughout much of Thursday night to process the crime scene.