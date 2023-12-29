Fire near Christmas tree severely damages Newburyport home

Newsletter Signup
A home in Newburyport was severely damaged Thursday night when a fire started near a Christmas tree.
Newburyport police saw the fire at 23 H St., a one-story home on Plum Island, at around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury.
newburyport-plum-island-fire from John Guilfoil Public Relations on Vimeo.
Flames were seen coming from near a Christmas tree. The fire was knocked down as firefighters worked through rainy and windy conditions.
A resident and her dog safely escaped the home. The building was significantly damaged by smoke and heat, with the fire concentrated in the living room.
Bradbury offered the following tips regarding Christmas tree safety:
