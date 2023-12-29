Local News Fire near Christmas tree severely damages Newburyport home Officials offered Christmas tree safety tips after the fire at a home on Plum Island.

A home in Newburyport was severely damaged Thursday night when a fire started near a Christmas tree.

Newburyport police saw the fire at 23 H St., a one-story home on Plum Island, at around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury.

newburyport-plum-island-fire from John Guilfoil Public Relations on Vimeo.

Flames were seen coming from near a Christmas tree. The fire was knocked down as firefighters worked through rainy and windy conditions.

A resident and her dog safely escaped the home. The building was significantly damaged by smoke and heat, with the fire concentrated in the living room.

Bradbury offered the following tips regarding Christmas tree safety:

Tree lights should not be plugged into an extension cord. Plug lights into a wall outlet.

Homeowners should water their tree once a day. Watering the tree less frequently will lead to it drying out.

If the tree is dry, remove it from the home.