Local News Taking the T in Boston on New Year’s Eve? Here’s what to know. MBTA services will be available well past the countdown to midnight for New Year's Eve revelers. MBTA services will run late and even for free for New Year's Eve festivities. Lane Turner/Boston Globe

For those worried about getting home safely (and without paying rideshare surge pricing) after First Night or other New Year’s Eve revelry, the MBTA is extending its service hours, some as late as 3 a.m.

Following an announcement that all modes of T service would be free for riders starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, the transit agency also put out a release that said the subway — Green, Orange, Red, and Blue lines — would be available until 3 a.m. The subway will run on a typical Sunday schedule until 3 p.m., when the MBTA will increase service to accommodate NYE crowds and events.

Advertisement:

Commuter rail riders will also benefit from later-than-usual departure times from South and North stations, some as late as 12:55 a.m. It should be noted that each line’s last departure varies, and some won’t run past the countdown to midnight.

Rockport from North Station: 12:50 a.m.

Newburyport from North Station: 12:35 a.m.

Haverhill from North Station: 12:30 a.m.

Lowell from North Station: 12:30 a.m.

Fitchburg from North Station: 12:35 a.m.

Worcester from South Station: 12:45 a.m.

Needham from South Station: 10:15 p.m.

Franklin from South Station: 12:35 a.m.

Providence from South Station: 12:55 a.m.

Fairmount from South Station: 11:20 p.m.

Middleborough from South Station: 12:35 a.m.

Kingston from South Station: 12:55 a.m.

Greenbush from South Station: 12:45 a.m.

Buses and the RIDE will run on a normal Sunday schedule, and the Charlestown ferry service will cease at 6 p.m.

City officials laid out First Night celebration plans during a press conference Wednesday, in which they reminded the public that this would be the first year the New Year’s Eve event would be held on City Hall Plaza due to Copley Square’s ongoing renovations. More information about the schedule of events, police presence, and fireworks can be found here.