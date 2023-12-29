Taking the T in Boston on New Year’s Eve? Here’s what to know.

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
For those worried about getting home safely (and without paying rideshare surge pricing) after First Night or other New Year’s Eve revelry, the MBTA is extending its service hours, some as late as 3 a.m.
Following an announcement that all modes of T service would be free for riders starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, the transit agency also put out a release that said the subway — Green, Orange, Red, and Blue lines — would be available until 3 a.m. The subway will run on a typical Sunday schedule until 3 p.m., when the MBTA will increase service to accommodate NYE crowds and events.
Commuter rail riders will also benefit from later-than-usual departure times from South and North stations, some as late as 12:55 a.m. It should be noted that each line’s last departure varies, and some won’t run past the countdown to midnight.
Buses and the RIDE will run on a normal Sunday schedule, and the Charlestown ferry service will cease at 6 p.m.
City officials laid out First Night celebration plans during a press conference Wednesday, in which they reminded the public that this would be the first year the New Year’s Eve event would be held on City Hall Plaza due to Copley Square’s ongoing renovations. More information about the schedule of events, police presence, and fireworks can be found here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.