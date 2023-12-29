Local News Partial skeletal remains found near Blue Hills Reservation Investigators haven't identified the skeletal remains or determined whether their discovery was the result of a crime, a State Police spokesperson said. This Globe file photo shows the view from the top of the Eliot Tower at the Blue Hills Reservation. Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe Staff, File

The discovery of human skeletal remains in a neighborhood near the Blue Hills Reservation prompted officials to search the area Friday.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio confirmed that part of a human skeleton was found earlier this week in the Blue Hills adjacent to Hillside Street in Milton. He said investigators conducted a search Friday to see if they could find other remains belonging to the same person.

“There is no indication yet about who the skeletal piece is, or whether additional remains are in that area, or if this discovery was the result of a criminal act,” Procopio said.

The Blue Hills Reservation stretches across more than 7,000 acres south of Boston, offering 125 miles of trails for outdoor enthusiasts, according to the state’s Department of Conservation & Recreation.