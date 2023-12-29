Local News Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Dorchester A postal worker told police that his mail key was stolen by a person wearing a ski mask.

A postal worker was robbed at gunpoint in Dorchester, according to Boston Police. Authorities are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

Officers responded to the area of Talbot and Welles avenues at about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday. The postal worker told police that he was robbed at gunpoint and that his mail key was stolen.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s, with a thin build. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, gray sweatpants, and a black ski mask, police said.

The suspect fled on Talbot Avenue toward Washington Street.

BPD released an image of the suspect. Anyone with relevant information is urged to called police at 617-343-4335. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).