Former New Bedford fire chief killed in police standoff in Fairhaven Police shot and killed Paul Coderre after he allegedly opened fire on officers following a drunken altercation, according to the Bristol County DA's office. The parking area outside the Bayside Lounge, where former acting New Bedford Fire Chief Paul Coderre was shot and killed by police Friday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A former acting New Bedford fire chief was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday evening following an altercation at a Fairhaven bar.

Paul Coderre, 55, of Dartmouth, was shot during a standoff with police around 5 p.m. outside the Bayside Lounge in Fairhaven, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Fairhaven police responded to the bar, located on Sconticut Neck Road, after patrons called 911 to report a “severely intoxicated male” involved in an altercation.

According to Quinn’s office, a preliminary investigation shows that Coderre allegedly had been drinking with friends for several hours before getting into an argument at the bar. Coderre then left and was trying to get into his vehicle when another person tried to stop him from driving. At that point, Coderre allegedly got into a physical altercation in the parking lot near his vehicle.

When police arrived on the scene, they say Coderre was allegedly armed with a firearm. At that point, mutual aid from Acushnet and Mattapoiset arrived to assist Fairhaven police.

Quinn said officers tried to de-escalate the situation and made multiple non-lethal attempts, including the use of a Taser, to subdue Coderre before he allegedly fired his handgun at the officers. Police then returned fire, killing Coderre, according to officials.

An Acushnet police officer was shot in the leg during the incident and was transported to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was treated and later released.

Quinn remarked on the dangers police face on the job.

“I would say that this highlights the dangers that police officers face every day when responding to these types of situations, especially with the potential for violence. Individual possession of firearms certainly puts their lives in danger,” Quinn said at a press conference.

“It seems that more and more, there are these lethal situations that police are confronted with. There are so many guns out on the street, and [police] don’t know what they’re walking in with when they’re brought to these calls,” Quinn said.

In a post on the social media platform X, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said, “This evening’s fatal shooting in Fairhaven was tragic in every sense. I am relieved that the officer who was injured will make a full recovery, and that no one else was seriously hurt.”

Quinn said the investigation is ongoing.

According to a Boston Globe report, Coderre was fired from his job as acting fire chief in January 2022 due to allegations that he had abused the fire department’s leave policy and lied about job-related injuries.

Coderre appealed his dismissal to the state’s Civil Service Commission. Last month, the board overturned the termination after finding the city failed to prove its allegations.