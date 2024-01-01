Local News Chihuahua severely injured after crash in Lawrence, begins lengthy recovery The tiny Chanel has a long road to recovery ahead of her, the MSPCA said. MSPCA-Angell

A chihuahua severely injured by a speeding car in Lawrence last week is recovering at a local adoption center, the MSPCA said in a press release.

Two-year-old Chanel has a severely fractured pelvis, as well as other likely injuries that may be revealed through further testing, the group said. She’s been recovering at the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center in Jamaica Plain since Wednesday.

“Despite all she’s been through, adoption center staffers tending to her night and day report that she is friendly and quite spirited, with a will to live that staffers hope will see her through the worst of her injuries,” the MSPCA said.

After the crash, Chanel’s owners chose to surrender her to the MSPCA because her considerable injuries and care were “more than they can take on,” the group said. The total costs are likely to exceed $10,000, and her rehabilitation will likely stretch through early January. Chanel will be up for adoption shortly after.

Mike Keiley, the MSPCA’s director of adoption centers and programs, said he is confident Chanel will recover and find another forever home.

“Chanel’s one of thousands of pets who’ve passed through our adoption centers in 2023, many of whom required extensive veterinary care before we could place them for adoption,” he said. “As soon as she recovers from surgery we’ll look to place her in a loving home.”

The MSPCA is accepting donations to support the young dog’s recovery.