Police investigating fatal New Year's Day shooting in Dorchester The man was found outside 34 High St. around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Boston police are investigating after a man died in Dorchester due to a gunshot wound early New Year’s Day morning.

The man was found outside of 34 High St. around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Boston police’s Homicide Unit is leading the death investigation, Boston police said in a release. Anyone with any information is asked to call the unit at 617-343-4470.

In 2023, there were 25 fatal shooting victims in the city, according to Boston police end-of-year statistics. There were 32 deaths in 2022.