Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Dorchester

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police are investigating after a man died in Dorchester due to a gunshot wound early New Year’s Day morning.
The man was found outside of 34 High St. around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Boston police’s Homicide Unit is leading the death investigation, Boston police said in a release. Anyone with any information is asked to call the unit at 617-343-4470.
In 2023, there were 25 fatal shooting victims in the city, according to Boston police end-of-year statistics. There were 32 deaths in 2022.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.