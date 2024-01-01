Three arrested after state trooper struck during traffic stop in Boston

Newsletter Signup
Three people were arrested Monday after a state trooper was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Boston, local news outlets reported.
A Massachusetts State Police trooper was struck by the vehicle door during the stop, Boston 25 News reported. The trooper was not injured, but the vehicle and its occupants got away.
The vehicle was then spotted at a Holiday Inn in Dedham, NBC 10 reported. Three people were arrested there in relation to the incident just before noon on Monday.
State police did not release details about the traffic stop or charges for the people arrested.
