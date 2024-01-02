Local News Initial autopsy results point to murder-suicide in deaths of Dover family Three members of the Kamal family — a married couple and their teenage daughter — were found dead in their Dover home last Thursday. Arianna and Teena Kamal. LinkedIn

Rakesh “Rick” Kamal. LinkedIn

Authorities gave an update Tuesday on the Dover family that was found dead in their home last week.

Teena Kamal, 54, and her daughter, Arianna Kamal, 18, were victims of homicide by gunshot according to initial autopsy results, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said. Rakesh Kamal, 57, died of a gunshot wound that was “consistent with being self-inflicted,” officials said. He was married to Teena and was the father of Arianna, a Middlebury College student.

A final autopsy report is scheduled to be completed in the coming weeks.

The gun found with Rakesh “is consistent with a .40 caliber Glock 22,” officials said. Full forensic and ballistics testing still need to be finalized. Authorities said the gun was not registered to Rakesh and that he was not licensed to possess it. State Police are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to investigate where the gun originated.

Police were called to an estate at 8 Wilson’s Way last Thursday after a relative checked on the family and found at least one member dead.

Officials said in the immediate aftermath of the incident that there were no signs of a break-in and that a gun was found near Rakesh. They called it a case of domestic violence.

There had been no previous police reports regarding the family or responses to the home, officials said.

Rakesh, who went by Rick, worked as managing director and chief technology officer for Harvard Business School Online from 2015 to 2019, The Boston Globe reported. He served as president of EduNova, a Marlborough-based education technology company. EduNova was involuntarily dissolved in December 2021.