Local News Disabled Mattapan trolley disables two other Mattapan trolleys The T sent two Mattapan trolleys to move a third one that had broken down on the tracks. Those got stuck, too. Passengers disembark the Trolley at Mattapan station. Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe Staff, File

Shuttle buses replaced regular service on the MBTA’s Mattapan Line for the better part of two days after a couple of trolleys became disabled while trying to move a third train that had broken down on the tracks.

The ordeal began shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, when a Mattapan trolley became disabled at Butler Station due to a mechanical issue, MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battiston explained in a statement.

The T sent two trolleys to assist the first one, but the trains were unable to push the disabled car to the yard for repair and eventually became stuck as well. Crews ultimately got the three trolleys off of the tracks and into the yard around 10:15 a.m. Monday, according to Battiston.

She said maintenance crews worked to repair the trolleys “as safely and quickly as possible,” a process that stretched into Tuesday. In the meantime, the T ran shuttle buses between Mattapan and Ashmont stations for the remainder of service on Monday and part of the next day as well.

“The MBTA apologizes for this unanticipated change in Mattapan Line service,” Battiston said.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the T announced that the repairs were finished and regular trolley service had resumed.

Mattapan Trolley Update: Service between Ashmont and Mattapan has resumed. Personnel have completed repairs to the disabled trolleys and shuttle buses have been phased out. https://t.co/oTYqLwC7Pp — MBTA (@MBTA) January 2, 2024