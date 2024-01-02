Local News Driver killed in crash on I-495 in Hopkinton State police are investigating.

State police are investigating a crash on I-495 in Hopkinton that left a driver dead on Tuesday.

Police said troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on I-495 northbound around 1:10 p.m. Police offered few details but said the investigation into the crash, which resulted in the driver’s death, is ongoing.

