Driver killed in crash on I-495 in Hopkinton

State police are investigating.

By Dialynn Dwyer

State police are investigating a crash on I-495 in Hopkinton that left a driver dead on Tuesday. 

Police said troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on I-495 northbound around 1:10 p.m. Police offered few details but said the investigation into the crash, which resulted in the driver’s death, is ongoing.