Driver killed in crash on I-495 in Hopkinton

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
State police are investigating a crash on I-495 in Hopkinton that left a driver dead on Tuesday.
Police said troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on I-495 northbound around 1:10 p.m. Police offered few details but said the investigation into the crash, which resulted in the driver’s death, is ongoing.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.