East Boston man charged with knifing woman on New Year’s Day

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 23-year-old man allegedly seriously injured a woman with a knife in an East Boston apartment on Monday while her children were present, the Suffolk County DA announced.
The assault, classified as a domestic violence incident, took place around 12:21 a.m. on New Year’s Day on Princeton Street. The woman was found with multiple lacerations on her head, neck, and one of her hands, the DA said.
The man, later identified as Erick Arevalo, allegedly fled the scene in the woman’s car before police arrived, striking a stone wall and three parked cars. He also allegedly left the vehicle briefly to punch a man who yelled at him, officials said.
Arevalo was arrested at 1:40 a.m. in Brighton. He faces multiple charges including armed assault with attempt to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a family or household member.
He pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday and is due again in court for a pre-trial probable cause hearing on Feb. 12.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.