Local News Man charged in connection with shooting girl in Dorchester on New Year’s Day Avante Young-Dabney, 19, pleaded not guilty in court to multiple counts including assault and battery.

A 19-year-old was arrested in Dorchester in connection with a shooting that sent a girl to the hospital on Monday night, Boston police said.

Avante Young-Dabney, of Dorchester, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges related to the New Year’s Day shooting on Tuesday, including armed assault with intent to murder.

Officers responded to 27 Washington St. on Monday night, where they found the girl with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was brought to a local hospital.

Witnesses told police the shooter fled toward 20 Castlegate Road, where officers arrested three people at 8:51 p.m., including the alleged shooter, Young-Dabney.

“Officers knocked and announced themselves, but no one came to the apartment door. After multiple attempts, three occupants exited the apartment, and it was later determined that one was the shooting suspect,” Boston police announced on Tuesday.

Young-Davney’s charges included unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and armed assault with intent to murder in court on Tuesday. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerous hearing.