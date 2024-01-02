Local News Man found dead, 15 displaced after fire, apparent explosion in North Cambridge Around 4:40 a.m., the Cambridge Fire Department found heavy flames consuming the apartment building at 15 Chester St. Cambridge Fire Department

A man died in a fire Tuesday morning at a 30-unit Cambridge apartment building that displaced more than a dozen other residents, authorities said.

Around 4:40 a.m., the Cambridge Fire Department responded and saw heavy flames consuming the building at 15 Chester St. in North Cambridge, the state’s Department of Fire Services said in a press release.

Firefighters rescued a resident who was trapped on the third floor with an aerial ladder through a window. Other residents evacuated safely thanks to working smoke alarms, the department said. Fifteen residents were displaced.

The aggressive fire was under control by 5:15 a.m. It was contained to a second-floor apartment, where the man was found dead. He was the only occupant of his unit.

Witnesses heard an explosion before the fire, according to WCVB 5. Cambridge Fire Chief Thomas Cahill confirmed to the news outlet that the explosion and the fire most likely originated in the man’s second-floor apartment.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries; no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and the man’s death is under investigation, according to the state’s Department of Fire Services.

While the 15 displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross and Salvation Army, much of the building is believed to be habitable after cleanup, DFS said.

I) Third Alarm Box 3-721:

Three alarms were ordered, 2 Jan 2024, for the fire in the multiple residence at 15 Chester St in North Cambridge. The fire in this 30 unit apt bldg was aggressively contained & extinguished.@CambMA pic.twitter.com/xJFCRHcOHv — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) January 2, 2024