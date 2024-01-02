Local News Three men identified after allegedly assaulting two troopers during traffic stop in Boston Tylique Ortiz-Howard, 25, was driving when the left side door of his vehicle hit the troopers while fleeing, state police say. Massachusetts State Police

Officials identified three men who were charged in connection assaulting two state troopers with a vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop in Boston on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police troopers pulled over a car on Blue Hill Avenue around 10:30 a.m. The black Land Rover had no front license plate and extremely tinted windows, which troopers later determined to be well outside the legal requirement, state police said.

The three men in the car appeared to be extremely nervous when state police approached. They identified the driver as 25-year-old Tylique Ortiz-Howard of Boston, and when they asked him to step out of the Land Rover, he “became hostile and began yelling,” a spokesperson for the state police said.

The troopers then reached through the driver’s side window to open the door, and Ortiz-Howard allegedly reacted by driving away, causing the left side door to strike both officers, according to state police.

The Land Rover was spotted heading towards Dedham on Route 1 in West Roxbury shortly after. A Dedham police officer then saw the three men running into a Holiday Inn on Ariadne Road, police said.

By 10:55 a.m., a multi-agency effort was launched around the hotel; 24-year-old Luis Santos of New Bedford was arrested as he attempted to flee the building. Ortiz-Howard and 21-year-old Tristian Howard of Brockton were arrested on the second floor of the hotel shortly after.

Ortiz-Howard allegedly tried to flush a pink pill down the toilet once in custody, resulting in a possession of a class E narcotic charge. He is also charged with assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon along with other motor vehicle violation charges.

Both Howard and Santos are charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and accessory after the fact of a felony. All three men were expected in Dorchester District Court on Tuesday.