Local News Woman charged with OUI in hit-and-run on I-495 that killed 75-year-old woman The 32-year-old Lawrence woman was arrested on Saturday.

A 32-year-old Lawrence woman is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence in connection with a hit-and-run crash on I-495 on Saturday night that resulted in the death of a elderly woman.

State police said troopers received multiple calls around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday from drivers reporting a crash on I-495 north in Andover. Police said the initial investigation indicates that a Honda Fit was heading northbound when it was rear-ended by a Ford Edge that had been traveling behind it. The crash pushed the Honda across the breakdown lane where it struck the guardrail, trapping two passengers in the backseat in the vehicle.

Police said the driver of the Ford did not stop after the crash.

The backseat passengers, a 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, both of Methuen, had to be rescued using the Jaws of Life and were transported to Boston hospitals by MedFlight. The driver of the Honda, a 22-year-old Methuen woman, and the front seat passenger, a 53-year-old Methuen woman, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The 75-year-old woman, Luzmila Quispe, died of her injuries on Monday, police said.

Lawrence police located the suspect vehicle, which had front end damage and registration matching evidence at the crash scene, at a gas station “a short time” after the Saturday crash. When a trooper responded to the scene to speak with the Ford’s driver, 32-year-old Jaymee Miller, “several” sobriety tests were administered, state police said.

Miller was arrested and charged with OUI-liquor, leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, according to police. Miller allegedly refused a chemical breath test at state police barracks and as a result, her license was suspended and seized, police said. Her bail was set at $20,000, and she was taken to Suffolk County House of Correction to be held until her bail is posted or until her arraignment in Lawrence District Court.

State police said investigation into the crash is ongoing and that the charges against Miller may be upgraded to reflect that a passenger died in the hit-and-run.