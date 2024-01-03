Local News Police searching for suspect indicted in Fall River homicide Three other men were also indicted in the previously unsolved May 2023 slaying of 23-year-old Diamonte Odom. Massachusetts State Police

A search is underway for one of four men wanted in connection with a May 2023 homicide in Fall River.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that four Fall River men were recently indicted in the previously unsolved slaying of 23-year-old Diamonte Odom.

One of the men, 26-year-old Tajon Saxon, is the subject of “an intensive manhunt,” the DA’s office said. He was indicted on charges of murder, carrying a loaded illegal firearm, and carrying an illegal firearm.

In addition to the 2023 murder, Saxon is also wanted on a default warrant in connection with the May 2021 double homicide of Jovaughn Mills and Miguel Sanjurjo in Fall River, according to the DA’s office.

“If anyone has any information about Mr. Saxon’s whereabouts, they are urged to call (855) MA-SOLVE (855-627-6583), email [email protected] or take advantage of District Attorney [Thomas] Quinn’s anonymous text-a-tip program by texting the word ‘Bristol’ to the phone number CRIMES (274637),” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Our Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section today added TAJON SAXON, wanted for the May 2023 homicide of 23-year-old Diamonte Odom in Fall River, to our Most Wanted list. We ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact us at the number listed.https://t.co/95PG0LBixY — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 3, 2024

Fall River police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots fired in the area of 275 County St. around 10:44 p.m. on May 13, 2023. At the scene, they found Odom suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. He was taken to a Rhode Island Hospital where he died during the early hours of May 14.

In addition to Saxon, three other men were recently indicted by a grand jury in connection with Odom’s murder, the DA’s office announced Wednesday.

Quanif Johnson, 26, was indicted on charges of murder, carrying a loaded illegal firearm, and carrying an illegal firearm. As a result of the Odom investigation, he has also been indicted on charges of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the DA’s office. Johnson is currently being held in Rhode Island in connection with a separate homicide.

Dioni Tavarez-Leonirio, 25, was indicted on a charge of accessory after the fact in connection with Odom’s death and was arraigned in Fall River Superior Court on Dec. 22 where bail was set at $5,000 cash, according to the DA’s office.

Devin Alves, 18, was indicted on charges of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition in connection with Odom’s death, according to the DA’s office. He was arraigned Wednesday in Fall River Superior Court and held on a $7,500 cash bail.

“Due to the fact that the two defendants indicted for murder have yet to be arraigned in open court, no further details about the investigation can be publicly disseminated at this time,” the DA’s office said.