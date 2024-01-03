Police identify 19-year-old woman killed in fiery Hopkinton crash

Newsletter Signup
A 19-year-old Franklin woman has been identified by authorities as the victim in Tuesday’s fatal crash on I-495 in Hopkinton.
State police said troopers responded to reports of a single-car crash and vehicle fire in the median of I-495 northbound around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday. At the scene, officers found the vehicle in flames; the Hopkinton Fire Department responded to extinguish the blaze.
The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as 19-year-old Alison Kane of Franklin, died at the scene.
Police said the crash and its possible causes remain under investigation.
