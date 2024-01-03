Student arrested, charged after staff find loaded gun at Newbury Street school

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after bringing a loaded gun to school in Back Bay, Boston police said.
Around 11:40 a.m., school staff told officers responding to Snowden International School at Copley on Newbury Street that they had found a gun, according to police.
School staff became aware of a potential gun on campus and found a Taurus firearm with ten rounds in the magazine after searching the suspected student’s backpack, police announced.
Raquel Martinez, Snowden’s Head of School, wrote in a statement that the school was put into a one-hour “Safe Mode” and a K-9 unit searched the building.
“I commend those who immediately reported the firearm to a trusted adult and are grateful to school staff, Safety Specialists, and BPD officers who followed all of our safety protocols and helped manage through a challenging moment,” her statement read in part.
The boy was arrested and charged with delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit unlawful possession of ammunition, delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, and unlawful possession of a firearm on grounds of a school.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.