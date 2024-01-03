Local News Student arrested, charged after staff find loaded gun at Newbury Street school The 15-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday morning at his school in Boston.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after bringing a loaded gun to school in Back Bay, Boston police said.

Around 11:40 a.m., school staff told officers responding to Snowden International School at Copley on Newbury Street that they had found a gun, according to police.

School staff became aware of a potential gun on campus and found a Taurus firearm with ten rounds in the magazine after searching the suspected student’s backpack, police announced.

Raquel Martinez, Snowden’s Head of School, wrote in a statement that the school was put into a one-hour “Safe Mode” and a K-9 unit searched the building.

“I commend those who immediately reported the firearm to a trusted adult and are grateful to school staff, Safety Specialists, and BPD officers who followed all of our safety protocols and helped manage through a challenging moment,” her statement read in part.

The boy was arrested and charged with delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit unlawful possession of ammunition, delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, and unlawful possession of a firearm on grounds of a school.