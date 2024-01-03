TGI Fridays shutters 6 locations in Massachusetts

Newsletter Signup
TGI Fridays abruptly shuttered six of its restaurants in Massachusetts this week, part of a nationwide move by the chain to close dozens of underperforming locations, according to WCVB.
A company spokesperson told the station that 36 locations were closed nationally, with the eateries in Dedham, Danvers, Mansfield, Seekonk, North Attleboro, and Marlborough among them.
According to WCVB, a sign on the door of the Dedham location indicated that the location closed on Tuesday. A company spokesperson told the station more than 1,000 transfer opportunities were being offered to the employees affected nationwide.
A Massachusetts employee told the station he was informed of his location’s closure on New Year’s Day and was not offered an opportunity to transfer.
According to the restaurant’s website, it still has locations operating in Methuen, Millbury, Boston, Stoughton, Dartmouth, Braintree, and Everett.
