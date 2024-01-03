Local News Victim of Boston’s first homicide of the year identified Police found Nilton Fernandes, a 24-year-old Dorchester man, suffering from a gunshot wound in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Boston police have identified a Dorchester man as the city’s first homicide victim of 2024.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day and found Nilton Fernandes, 24, wounded outside 34 High St. in Dorchester, the Boston Police Department said in a news release. The shooting was reported in a residential neighborhood located just behind Mather Elementary School, the first public elementary school in North America.

Fernandes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boston police homicide investigators are still working on the case, according to the news release. Authorities have not announced any arrests.

Police urged anyone with information to contact investigators at 617-343-4470. Community members can also send in tips anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to “CRIME” (27463).