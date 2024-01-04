2 dead in violent rollover crash on Morrissey Boulevard

Newsletter Signup
Two people were killed and two others injured in a rollover crash in Dorchester Thursday morning, according to officials.
The crash happened on Morrissey Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. Of the four people in the car at the time, two were fatally wounded, a third suffered life-threatening injuries, and a fourth has minor injuries, according to State Police.
Boston EMS dispatch recordings posted on Broadcastify indicate that all four were ejected from the car, and one died at the scene.
The Boston Globe reported that no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred near the University of Massachusetts Boston campus.
The incident shut down part of Morrissey Boulevard between Freeport Street and Columbia Road Thursday morning, according to WCVB.
