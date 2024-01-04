Local News 2 dead in violent rollover crash on Morrissey Boulevard Boston EMS dispatch recordings indicate that all four of the vehicle's occupants were ejected in the crash. Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester was closed Thursday morning after an early morning rollover crash left two people dead and a third critically injured, according to State Police and Boston Emergency Medical Services. Craig Walker/Boston Globe Staff

Two people were killed and two others injured in a rollover crash in Dorchester Thursday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened on Morrissey Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. Of the four people in the car at the time, two were fatally wounded, a third suffered life-threatening injuries, and a fourth has minor injuries, according to State Police.

Boston EMS dispatch recordings posted on Broadcastify indicate that all four were ejected from the car, and one died at the scene.

The Boston Globe reported that no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred near the University of Massachusetts Boston campus.

Advertisement:

The incident shut down part of Morrissey Boulevard between Freeport Street and Columbia Road Thursday morning, according to WCVB.

Breaking this morning: Morrissey Blvd shut down for serious rollover crash near U Mass Boston. Off ramp from expressway to Morrissey EX. 13B also shut down @wbz pic.twitter.com/qgxU48hANG — Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) January 4, 2024