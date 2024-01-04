Local News VIDEO: MBTA bus hits 71-year-old woman in Chelsea The woman was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening, the MBTA said.

An MBTA bus struck a 71-year-old woman in Chelsea Thursday morning, transit officials said, leaving her with non-life threatening injuries.

The bus was turning onto Cross Street from Broadway around 8:45 a.m. when it struck the woman as she was crossing the street, Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan said their preliminary investigation showed. She was knocked to the ground.

The bus stopped immediately, and the pedestrian was conscious and alert. The MBTA said she was “at no time” underneath the bus. She was brought to a local hospital with neck, back, and leg pain.

An MBTA spokesperson said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing and that they “sincerely wish the woman a speedy recovery.”

CHELSEA

Pedestrian Struck by an MBTA Bus

Broadway @ Cross Street

Video > Steven Vaccaro (FaceBook) #ChelseaMa pic.twitter.com/vevhDPPZvd — ChelseaScanner 🚨 (@ChelseaScanner) January 4, 2024

The incident comes a few days after the door of an MBTA Green Line train closed on a woman as she exited the train, an incident that is also now a subject of investigation within the agency.