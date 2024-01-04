Local News 85-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Quincy The crash reportedly happened near a senior housing facility and center.

An 85-year-old man is dead after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Quincy Wednesday morning, according to multiple outlets.

The pedestrian, who’s from Quincy, was struck near Southern Artery and South Street just before 9:30 a.m. At that intersection is a senior center and housing facility, 1000 Southern Artery, and WHDH reports that 911 callers said the crash happened near the complex.

There was a cane lying on the ground near a crosswalk as police closed off and investigated the scene, WBZ reports.

Authorities said the man was taken to South Shore Hospital where he died from his injuries.

One of the people who called 911 was the driver of the vehicle that hit the victim, a 63-year-old man from Quincy, police said. He remained on scene following the crash.

Police had closed off South Street from Southern Artery to Des Moines Road, but it has since reopened to traffic. The pedestrian death and crash are still under investigation.