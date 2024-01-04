Local News Alleged rapist spit at and tried to bite police as they arrested him, prosecutors say The incident happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 in downtown Boston.

A Boston man was arrested on New Year’s Day after allegedly raping a woman and assaulting police officers as they tried to confront and subdue him.

Milthon Correa-Regifo, 45, was ordered held on $5,000 bail. He was charged with rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer. His bail on an earlier assault case was revoked.

“This is yet another example of how quickly a situation can escalate and how unpredictable each minute of a police officer’s life can be. I’m thankful that neither the victim or the officers sustained serious injuries, but clearly an incident like this has repercussions above and beyond any physical injuries for sexual assault victims,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

At about 2:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, a 26-year-old woman approached a state trooper near Ashburton Place and said that she had just been raped inside an apartment on Bowdoin Street, according to Hayden’s office.

A man, later identified as Correa-Regifo, left an apartment on Bowdoin Street and approached the woman and the trooper as they were talking. She identified him as the man who raped her, telling the trooper, “yeah, it was him.”

Correa-Regifo became “belligerent” as the trooper approached him, officials said. The trooper was helped by an off-duty Boston Police officer, and they placed Correa-Regifo under arrest. He “violently resisted arrest” both at the scene and at the BPD offices downtown while police tried to book him, according to Hayden. He screamed at officers, spit at them, and attempted to bite them, prosecutors said.

Several police officers suffered minor injuries while struggling with Correa-Regifo. The victim told police that he bit her on her buttock before raping her, according to the Hayden’s office.

The state operates a domestic violence hotline, SafeLink, that can be accessed by calling 877-785-2020. More resources can be found online at www.janedoe.org/findhelp.