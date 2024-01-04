Local News MBTA seek person who assaulted bus driver in Jamaica Plain The person allegedly struck the driver in early December. Transit Police

Officials are looking to identify a person who allegedly assaulted an MBTA bus driver last month after being asked to pay their fare, Transit Police shared.

The person of interest allegedly struck the operator on Dec. 7 around 1:30 p.m. on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain.

The law enforcement agency shared images showing a man wearing a gray hoodie with words on the front pocket and a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

ID Sought re: A&B on an #MBTA bus operator 12/7 130PM Centre St. JP. SP struck the operator after being requested to pay fare. Recognize this person of interest? PLS contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w any/info u have. You can remain anonymous. TY pic.twitter.com/3fVZsqBQc7 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 3, 2024