MBTA seek person who assaulted bus driver in Jamaica Plain

The person allegedly struck the driver in early December.

Transit Police

By Molly Farrar

Officials are looking to identify a person who allegedly assaulted an MBTA bus driver last month after being asked to pay their fare, Transit Police shared.

The person of interest allegedly struck the operator on Dec. 7 around 1:30 p.m. on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. 

The law enforcement agency shared images showing a man wearing a gray hoodie with words on the front pocket and a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Transit Police at 617-222-1050.