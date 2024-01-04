MBTA seek person who assaulted bus driver in Jamaica Plain

Newsletter Signup
Officials are looking to identify a person who allegedly assaulted an MBTA bus driver last month after being asked to pay their fare, Transit Police shared.
The person of interest allegedly struck the operator on Dec. 7 around 1:30 p.m. on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain.
The law enforcement agency shared images showing a man wearing a gray hoodie with words on the front pocket and a black Nike backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Transit Police at 617-222-1050.
