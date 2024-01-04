Local News Want a free guinea pig? Here’s how to get one this weekend. Several local animal shelters are waiving adoption fees for the critters. Erin Clark / The Boston Globe, File

Several local animal shelters are teaming up this weekend to find homes for guinea pigs by waiving adoption fees for the critters.

From Friday to Sunday, the fees to adopt guinea pigs are being dropped at all four of MSPCA-Angell’s adoption centers, the Animal Rescue League, Lowell Humane Society, and Dakin Humane Society.

The “adoptathon” follows after the Boston City Council approved a ban last month prohibiting the sale of guinea pigs in pet shops in the city, part of an effort to decrease the number of the critters being abandoned and surrendered at animal shelters. The City Council was approached about the issue by the Animal Rescue League of Boston and MSPCA-Angell, which has seen an increase in the number of guinea pigs in its shelters in the last 10 years.

Adoption interest is lower for them than cats or dogs, meaning the animals, which typically are initially bought in pet shops, end up having much longer stays in shelters, averaging 29 days in MSPCA-Angell adoption centers, compared to the 13 days for cats and 18 days for dogs.

“Now is the perfect time to adopt a Guinea Pig. Or two!” MSCPA-Angell wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.