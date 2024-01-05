Local News Haverhill child medflighted after being hit by truck while getting off bus The woman who allegedly struck the child is charged with drunk driving and failing to stop for a school bus.

A 9-year-old was seriously injured after they were struck by a pickup truck while getting off a school bus in Haverhill Thursday evening, police said.

The child was flown to a Boston-area hospital for treatment following the crash, which happened around 5:30 p.m. at Main Street and 13th Avenue, Haverhill police said in a statement.

The driver of the 2003 Toyota Tacoma stayed at the scene, police said.

The Boston Globe and several other news outlets have identified the driver as Tiffany Lynn Zembower, who was arraigned in Haverhill District Court Friday on charges of operating under the influence of liquor and causing serious injury; OUI second offense; possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle; driving with a suspended license; and failing to stop for a school bus.

Advertisement:

Boston.com has reached out to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office to confirm Zembower’s connection to the crash. The 44-year-old’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Online court records indicate that a judge set Zembower’s bail at $25,000 and ordered her not to drink alcohol or drive if she posts bail. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf, according to the Globe.

Zembower’s next court date is Feb. 2.