Taylor Swift course at Harvard is so popular they need more teaching assistants

You’re possibly not surprised, but it turns out there was high demand for that Taylor Swift course coming to Harvard University this semester.
That demand from interested students has apparently exceeded the number of teaching assistants currently employed to help with the course “Taylor Swift and Her World.”
“Ok I’m doing this,” tweeted Stephanie Burt, the course professor. “Our Taylor Swift course at Harvard is so popular that we need additional teaching assistants.”
And like everything associated with Taylor Swift these days — including the initial news about the course coming to Harvard — the tweet went viral.
Nearly 100 people replied, some even expressing their interest in the opportunity to help educate bright young minds about the world’s biggest pop star.
A qualification for the job is, obviously, a love for Swift.
But being a super fan of the Eras Tour performer alone won’t land you a TA position.
Burt said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the course is looking for TAs that live in the Boston or Providence metro areas as well as the “qualifications or experience to teach a writing intensive college course.”
For those interested, the class will both examine Swift’s songwriting and the fan culture surrounding the artist, according to the course description. Burt invited people who were qualified to privately message her on X.
It isn’t immediately clear how many students expressed interest in the course to the point that additional TAs were needed, but in November, Burt told The Boston Globe that there were already 300 students signed up. Burt also said at the time there weren’t plans to limit the number of students enrolled in the class.
