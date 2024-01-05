Local News Taylor Swift course at Harvard is so popular they need more teaching assistants Student interest in the course has exceeded the number of TAs currently available for the Taylor Swift course at Harvard, so the class professor is looking for help. There has been such great demand from students interested in taking the Taylor Swift course at Harvard University that the professor is now asking for more teaching assistants. Natacha Pisarenko/AP

You’re possibly not surprised, but it turns out there was high demand for that Taylor Swift course coming to Harvard University this semester.

That demand from interested students has apparently exceeded the number of teaching assistants currently employed to help with the course “Taylor Swift and Her World.”

“Ok I’m doing this,” tweeted Stephanie Burt, the course professor. “Our Taylor Swift course at Harvard is so popular that we need additional teaching assistants.”

Ok I'm doing this. Our Taylor Swift course at Harvard is so popular that we need additional teaching assistants. If you live in the Boston/Providence metro, love Tay, & have *qualifications or experience to teach a writing intensive college course,* my DMs are open. — Stephanie Burt (also elsewhere) (@accommodatingly) January 3, 2024

And like everything associated with Taylor Swift these days — including the initial news about the course coming to Harvard — the tweet went viral.

Nearly 100 people replied, some even expressing their interest in the opportunity to help educate bright young minds about the world’s biggest pop star.

A qualification for the job is, obviously, a love for Swift.

Hi Stephanie! I'm an art history PhD student at BU, with two years of teaching experience under my belt as well as three semesters of editorial staff experience at the department's graduate journal. I would love to talk about teaching this course. — Hannah J (@Han_Frances_J) January 3, 2024

But being a super fan of the Eras Tour performer alone won’t land you a TA position.

Burt said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the course is looking for TAs that live in the Boston or Providence metro areas as well as the “qualifications or experience to teach a writing intensive college course.”

Hi, I’m very interested in this opportunity! I live in Boston, an English PhD student at Northeastern, and have over four years of rhetoric/comp teaching experience, plus additional teaching experience. My research also focuses on visual culture, popular culture, and performance — Elisa Fuhrken ✨ (@elisajoy18) January 3, 2024

For those interested, the class will both examine Swift’s songwriting and the fan culture surrounding the artist, according to the course description. Burt invited people who were qualified to privately message her on X.

It isn’t immediately clear how many students expressed interest in the course to the point that additional TAs were needed, but in November, Burt told The Boston Globe that there were already 300 students signed up. Burt also said at the time there weren’t plans to limit the number of students enrolled in the class.