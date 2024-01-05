Local News Police provide more info on teens killed in rollover crash on Morrissey Boulevard A 14-year-old Dorchester boy and a 15-year-old Mattapan boy were killed in the Thursday morning crash, which injured two more teens. The scene of a fatal morning crash on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester on Jan. 4, 2024. The road was closed Thursday after an early morning rollover crash left two boys dead, and a third boy critically injured, according to State Police. Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe Staff

Authorities have identified a 14-year-old Dorchester boy and a 15-year-old Mattapan boy as the two people killed in a rollover crash on Morrissey Boulevard Thursday morning.

A 17-year-old boy from Roslindale remains hospitalized in Boston in “grave condition” following the crash, Massachusetts State Police said Friday. A fourth boy, a 15-year-old from Dorchester, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

State Police did not release the teens’ names, citing their age.

The crash happened around 3:17 a.m. Thursday near the University of Massachusetts Boston campus on Morrissey Boulevard. Police said the four teens were riding in a 2013 Hyundai Accent that had been reported stolen from Jamaica Plain that morning.

A preliminary investigation found that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed before it rolled over, according to officials. Boston EMS dispatch recordings posted on Broadcastify indicate that all four boys were ejected from the car.

Police said investigators found a gun in the wreckage.

“The investigation into the facts and circumstances of the incident, including the actions of the four juveniles, and the sequence of events, prior to the crash, remains active,” State Police said.