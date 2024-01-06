Local News Colleagues offer tribute after passing of WBZ’s Doug Cope Condolences and tributes poured in following the death of the longtime WBZ NewsRadio anchor and reporter.

Longtime WBZ NewsRadio anchor and reporter Doug Cope died earlier this week after a brief battle with cancer, according to the radio station. He was 69.

Cope worked for WBZ NewsRadio for 17 years, from 2003 until his retirement in 2019. He leaves behind two children.

Following his passing, Cope’s WBZ colleagues and others shared tributes honoring his legacy as a Boston newsman.

WBZ reporter Carl Stevens recited a poem he wrote for Cope and shared it on social media.

“A poem for my friend Doug Cope,” Stevens wrote on the social media platform X.

A poem for my friend Doug Cope. pic.twitter.com/hF0dKIAoPp — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) January 5, 2024

Cope’s former WBZ NewsRadio colleague Rony Camille said Cope’s death was a “tough start to 2024” and described his friend as “one of the good ones in the newsroom.”

“Funny, considerate, and just a SOLID newsman. Condolences to his entire family, news family, and friends,” Camille wrote on X.

Tough start to 2024. My former colleague, Doug Cope, legendary anchor/reporter at @wbznewsradio, died

this week from cancer. He was one of the good ones in the newsroom. Funny, considerate, and just a SOLID newsman. Condolences to his entire family, news family, and friends. pic.twitter.com/LbN6jM1tiD — Rony Camille (@RonyCamille) January 4, 2024

Local sports announcer Mike “Sarge” Riley called Cope “one of the good guys in the business.”

“Very sad to learn of the passing of my former colleague and friend at @wbznewsradio who passed away this week from cancer,” Riley wrote on X. “RIP Doug. Prayers and condolences to his entire family.”

One of the good guys in the business, Doug Cope.



Very sad to learn of the passing of my former colleague and friend at @wbznewsradio who passed away this week from cancer.



RIP Doug. Prayers and condolences to his entire family. — Mike Riley 🎙️ (@Sarge985) January 4, 2024

WBZ reporter Christina Hager paid tribute to Cope, remembering him as “an important radio news presence in New England for decades.”

Doug Cope was an important radio news presence in New England for decades. Also a really good person whose friendly face I was always happy to see when I arrived at a news scene. My thoughts are w/his children & radio family over at WBZ 1030 ❤️ #TikTok https://t.co/34rrCMwbLI — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) January 5, 2024

Cope’s former WBZ colleague Charlie Sherman offered his condolences on Facebook, along with a few newsroom photos.

“Prior to the pandemic I spent three years working at the Legendary WBZ. While there I had the pleasure of working with and becoming friends with Doug Cope. Doug was a consummate professional but also an interesting and fun guy. I just heard that Doug has passed away from cancer. I am so sorry to hear this awful news. My deepest sympathies to Doug’s family and to all of my WBZ friends,” wrote Sherman.

Other Boston-area friends and listeners took to social media to share their thoughts on Cope’s life and career.

Sad to pass along the news of the passing of longtime @wbznewsradio reporter Doug Cope. Our thoughts are with Doug's family, friends, and radio colleagues. https://t.co/zTmP8ineKe — Mass. Broadcasters (@MABroadcasters) January 5, 2024

We join the New England Local in mourning the loss of Doug Cope, a devoted unionist, Local Board member since 2015 and former broadcaster at @wbznewsradio. He will be missed. Our condolences to his children and friends. #SagAftraMember since 1987.https://t.co/xVGM6PyjLV — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) January 5, 2024

So sad to hear about Doug Cope. — John M. Guilfoil (@johnguilfoil) January 5, 2024

Doug Cope, longtime reporter at WBZ Radio in Boston and Emerson College classmate has died from cancer. Back in school he had the deep "radio voice", which back then mattered. That intimidated me into going into radio sales and behind the scenes news work instead. — That Guy on Twltter (@TGOT_msp) January 4, 2024