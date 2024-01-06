Colleagues offer tribute after passing of WBZ’s Doug Cope

Newsletter Signup
Longtime WBZ NewsRadio anchor and reporter Doug Cope died earlier this week after a brief battle with cancer, according to the radio station. He was 69.
Cope worked for WBZ NewsRadio for 17 years, from 2003 until his retirement in 2019. He leaves behind two children.
Following his passing, Cope’s WBZ colleagues and others shared tributes honoring his legacy as a Boston newsman.
WBZ reporter Carl Stevens recited a poem he wrote for Cope and shared it on social media.
“A poem for my friend Doug Cope,” Stevens wrote on the social media platform X.
Cope’s former WBZ NewsRadio colleague Rony Camille said Cope’s death was a “tough start to 2024” and described his friend as “one of the good ones in the newsroom.”
“Funny, considerate, and just a SOLID newsman. Condolences to his entire family, news family, and friends,” Camille wrote on X.
Local sports announcer Mike “Sarge” Riley called Cope “one of the good guys in the business.”
“Very sad to learn of the passing of my former colleague and friend at @wbznewsradio who passed away this week from cancer,” Riley wrote on X. “RIP Doug. Prayers and condolences to his entire family.”
WBZ reporter Christina Hager paid tribute to Cope, remembering him as “an important radio news presence in New England for decades.”
Cope’s former WBZ colleague Charlie Sherman offered his condolences on Facebook, along with a few newsroom photos.
“Prior to the pandemic I spent three years working at the Legendary WBZ. While there I had the pleasure of working with and becoming friends with Doug Cope. Doug was a consummate professional but also an interesting and fun guy. I just heard that Doug has passed away from cancer. I am so sorry to hear this awful news. My deepest sympathies to Doug’s family and to all of my WBZ friends,” wrote Sherman.
Other Boston-area friends and listeners took to social media to share their thoughts on Cope’s life and career.
