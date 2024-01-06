Local News Officials ID victim in fatal Cambridge fire Brian Brandt, 52, of Cambridge, was found deceased by firefighters in a second-floor apartment, according to a statement.

Local officials have identified the victim of Tuesday’s fatal fire in Cambridge.

Brian Brandt, 52, of Cambridge, was found deceased by firefighters, according to the statement from Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine A. Elow, Cambridge Fire Chief Thomas F. Cahill, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan on Friday.

The Cambridge Fire Department responded to 15 Chester St. early Tuesday morning, finding heavy fire showing, according to officials.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder to rescue an occupant from a third-floor window, according to the statement.

Officials said other residents escaped safely after working smoke alarms alerted them to the danger.

Pro EMS transported one firefighter to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the statement.

Officials said about 15 occupants of the Chester Street apartment building were displaced by the fire.

The fire went to three alarms before it was brought under control at about 5:15 a.m., according to the statement.

Officials said firefighters were able to contain the fire to a second-floor apartment at the front left of the building.

Firefighters entered the apartment to “conduct an aggressive interior attack” and located Brandt, the sole occupant, deceased inside, according to the statement.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Cambridge Fire Department, Cambridge Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Middlesex District Attorney.