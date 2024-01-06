Local News Suspect sought in Medford Wegmans assault Investigators said a man in dark-colored clothing and a green camouflage ski mask assaulted a shopper after she argued with a woman who was with him.

Medford police are asking for the public’s help in identifying people involved in a New Year’s Eve assault at a local Wegmans grocery store.

The incident happened on Dec. 31 at 11:35 a.m., when a man allegedly assaulted a Wegmans customer after the victim began arguing with a woman who accompanied the suspect, according to officials.

On Friday, investigators shared surveillance images of the involved parties in a Facebook post and described the assault suspect as a black male wearing dark-colored clothing and a green camouflage ski mask. The photos also showed the two other women, who were both wearing black clothing.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Thomas Mattos at 781-391-6767 ext. 3245.